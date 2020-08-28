IPL 2020: How MS Dhoni convinced CSK CEO for a camp in Chennai

While all other Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises decided to organise a training camp after completing the six-day mandatory quarantine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held a five-day camp in Chennai before flying out. And, it was MS Dhoni who convinced the CSK CEO to go ahead with the preparatory camp.

MS Dhoni told him that the camp in Chennai will help the players to adjust to the bio-secure bubble in the UAE. In a video uploaded on YouTube by CSK, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said:

“In fact, [I] sent a message to him [asking] whether it will be worthwhile having a camp for five days before going to Dubai. But the captain was crystal clear in his thoughts. He [MS Dhoni] said, ‘Sir, we have not played for nearly four to five months. All of us need to get together in Chennai. We should be in a bubble in Chennai so that we get used to that when we land in Dubai’.”

MS Dhoni made the right decision, yet again

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

Viswanathan revealed that the management was sceptical about going ahead with the camp but it helped the players to shake off the early jitters and get back into the groove for the official camp in Dubai.

“And also it helped in the boys getting in shape. This camp, though we had some reservations, has really helped. I am very happy we were able to host the camp,” concluded Viswanathan.

The Chennai camp was attended by most of the CSK players including MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu and Shardul Thakur. However, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja skipped the camp owing to personal reasons.

All the players are currently undergoing a three-week camp in Dubai before IPL 2020 starts on September 19.