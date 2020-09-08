Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar has revealed that he has decided to tweak his bowling action to make a bigger impact on the game in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While his main aim during the lockdown period was to remain fit, the 29-year-old stated that he wants to make a bigger contribution to SRH and share the burden of the bowling attack.

Having scored 557 runs from 33 games in the IPL, Vijay Shankar had only picked up 2 wickets and is now keen to improve on the bowling front.

Speaking to Times of India, he said:

"Remaining fit was the primary focus during lockdown but once things eased up a little - I began focusing on all aspects of my game. I have always felt that I could bowl a little quicker and chose to work on increasing my pace. The result of the hard yards I have put in will only be seen when I begin bowling during a match."

He added:

"I am keen to make a bigger impact on the game and that’s the reason I chose to tweak my bowling. Having said that, batting and fielding hasn’t been left behind as an allrounder must excel in every facet of the game."

My batting slot has always been flexible: Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar is also prepared to play a floater's role in SRH's batting line-up

Vijay Shankar had batted at different positions for both Tamil Nadu as well as in the IPL. He believes that he has adapted to the changes and is ready to bat at any position that SRH needed him to bat. He said:

"Be it while playing list-A games for TN or in IPL, my batting slot has always been flexible. Initially I would have regretted not getting a slot (while playing for TN), but I soon accepted it and adjusted accordingly."

Vijay Shankar also said that playing as a floater has helped him understand the shortest format of the game even better than before:

"Now, I relish the role of a floater be it for my state side or in IPL. It has only helped me to prepare for a game better because the requirements for a No.3 spot are different from No.4 or 5 and so on."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 21st September.