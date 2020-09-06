IPL 2020: 'It’s been in the back of MS Dhoni's mind for some time,' says Dwayne Bravo on future CSK captaincy

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo believes that skipper MS Dhoni already has an idea about who will succeed him as captain of the franchise.

MS Dhoni has been with CSK since the inaugural season and has led the Chennai-based franchise to three Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.

Dwayne Bravo opined that whether the next captain would be Suresh Raina- who has been the vice-captain of the team for quite a few seasons now- or someone younger, MS Dhoni has a big decision to make.

Speaking of the future CSK captaincy to ABP News, Bravo revealed:

“I know it’s been in the back of his [MS Dhoni's] mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It’s just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger.”

MS Dhoni's CSK have one of the most loyal fans: Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo further stated that CSK has one of the most loyal fanbases in the IPL, adding that whenever the team travelled to play away games, they were always supported by fans in the stands.

Bravo added that the relaxed team management, the presence of owners who did not put any pressure on the team, and the leadership of MS Dhoni were the main reasons why CSK has been such a successful franchise. He said:

“I think CSK have one of the most loyal fans whether we play in Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore you see a lot of yellow shirts in the stands. We enjoy each other’s success, so these are the main reasons behind the success of CSK."

He added:

“We have a very talented squad, full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners… All these things come together and play a part (in making CSK a successful franchise)."

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The first game is likely to be played between CSK and the Mumbai Indians.