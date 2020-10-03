IPL 2020: KXIP vs CSK head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 18

After below-par performances in their last three games, the Chennai Super Kings will be keen to get back to the winning ways when they clash with Kings XI Punjab in their fifth match of IPL 2020.

The 3-time IPL winners won their first game against the Mumbai Indians, but they could not carry forward that momentum into their next fixtures.

On the other side, Kings XI Punjab have performed well in IPL 2020, but they have lost two close encounters. They recorded a marvellous win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the defending champions Mumbai Indians beat them in their last game.

CSK and KXIP are two of the most popular IPL franchises and a new chapter will be added to their intense rivalry this Sunday.

We have a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams before their first meeting in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the Kings XI Punjab 13-9 in terms of the head-to-head. The two teams defeated each other once in the last season of the IPL.

Talking about their record in the UAE, KXIP thrashed CSK by six wickets in Abu Dhabi during the 2014 season, courtesy of an outstanding innings from Glenn Maxwell.

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 18 of IPL 2020

Among the current players, MS Dhoni has the most runs for CSK in matches against KXIP. The Chennai Super Kings captain has scored 525 runs, including four half-centuries. DJ Bravo has picked up 14 wickets in CSK vs. KXIP games.

Glenn Maxwell has aggregated the most runs for KXIP (205 runs) in the fixtures versus CSK. Mohammed Shami had figures of 2/17 in the last encounter between CSK and KXIP.