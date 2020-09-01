IPL 2020: Leading franchise concerned about incurring losses in the 13th edition of the tournament

An IPL franchise has been reported to have raised concerns over the potential financial losses that they will suffer in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. They are understood to have sent a presentation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), citing an estimated loss of Rs. 46 crores for this season.

The franchise asked the board whether the potential loss would need to be borne entirely by the franchises or if the BCCI will also bear a share.

Quoting senior members of the board, Times of India has reported that the requests for monetary support have been categorically rejected by BCCI.

A senior board member was quoted as saying:

"Franchises are being penny-wise and pound foolish. What if there was no IPL this year? Would they be making any money? There are more random questions - like who will pay for agencies appointed by BCCI, who will bear costs of match operations? Who will compensate for costs incurred for hosting practice sessions? The board is clear that there will be no compensations.”

The board has also turned down the request to reconsider a reduction in payments to the teams entering the IPL playoffs. The member added that the franchises will earn around Rs.150 crores from this edition of IPL, and this is a bonus in the current situation.

Board members told Times of India:

"At a time when franchises should be wondering how to do something for COVID victims in the country, they are counting pennies. Are they not making money? Each franchise will earn around Rs 150 cr this IPL. These are absurd demands."

🚨 BCCI has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the #Dream11IPL, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE.



More details 👉 https://t.co/y6cjGkWC0W pic.twitter.com/jDzLL3C16l — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 29, 2020

Franchises also concerned about bringing friends and families for IPL games

The members of the board are fuming at some questions posed by the franchises. Another query raised was about bringing friends and families of the owners to the IPL games. The administrators are not sure if this would be a good idea.

A leading BCCI member said:

“Is COVID likely to react differently to cricketers and support staff as against owners and their friends? Let's not make it a joke.”

The complete set of protocols are yet to be given to the franchises. The BCCI has, however, once again urged the franchises to stay in the bubble and follow the guidelines until further instructions are given.