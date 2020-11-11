IPL 2020: Most disappointing XI of the tournament

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League witnessed some stellar individual performances in all departments of the game. However, some players had a rather quiet campaign in IPL 2020.

Several high-profile names who have mesmerized us with their talent over the years, were unable make their mark on IPL 2020. Many cricketers failed to live up to expectations, and turned into big-time flops this season.

Without any further ado, here's the most disappointing eleven of IPL 2020:

Notable exclusions: Ajinkya Rahane, Riyan Parag, Priyam Garg.

Openers

Aaron Finch (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Aaron Finch

Innings: 12

Runs: 268

Average: 22.33

Strike Rate: 111.20

The Australian white-ball captain was brought in for 4.4 crores in IPL 2020 to ease RCB's over-reliance on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. His belligerent style was expected to bode well with the team, and he has been on terrific form in the international scene. Alas, things didn't quite pan out that way.

Finch struggled to find form, and was often seen playing second fiddle to the in-form Devdutt Padikkal. His inability to get going increased the pressure on other batsmen. He registered a single fifty in his eleven outings before being phased out of the team for the last three league games.

Innings: 13

Runs: 228

Average: 17.53

Strike Rate: 136.52

India’s U-19 World Cup-winning captain was retained ahead of IPL 2020 by Delhi Capitals, and arrived in UAE after tweaking his technique. The starlet under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting changed his stance, a bit towards off-stump. The 20-year-old had a promising start to the tournament with a couple of 60s in the first half but has failed in the long run with a string of low scores.

Shaw failed to score in excess of 20 runs in his last eight innings, and offered little support to Shikhar Dhawan at the other end. Shaw was criticized not only for his meager returns with the willow, but also the way that he gifted wickets to the opposition. He got out mostly playing far too many reckless shots in the air.