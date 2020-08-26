IPL 2020: 'MS Dhoni always gives players belief and confidence which is the hallmark of any great captain,' says Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has stated that MS Dhoni never stops giving players belief and confidence, which is the sign of a great captain.

MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, thereby bringing an end to one of the best careers the game has ever seen.

MS Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018 and will continue to lead them in IPL 2020. Bravo said that he would have loved to see Dhoni play for India a little bit more but added that he is happy that he will see him play in the Indian Premier League.

Dwayne Bravo told TOI:

“As cricket lovers we would have loved to see him play for as long as possible but the reality is we have to stop some time. But there’s still the IPL and he is very much there.”

“As a player he used to absorb so much pressure and never panicked...Dhoni always gives players the belief and confidence which is the hallmark of any great captain.”

Dwayne Bravo recalls his encounter with MS Dhoni when West Indies played India in Florida

In 2016, West Indies hosted India for a T20I in Florida and scored in excess of 240 in their first inning. India batted brilliantly in the chase as KL Rahul brought up a fine hundred. With just 8 runs required off the last over and with MS Dhoni and Rahul at the crease, India were certainly the favourites.

However, Dwayne Bravo changed the game with the ball and gave away only six runs, thus helping West Indies win the game by a solitary run. Bravo stated that Dhoni is the best finisher the game has ever seen, adding that it was a great achievement for him to restrict that Indian team.

He said:

Advertisement

"I only had to defend six runs in that over and I was bowling to the best finisher in the game. Dhoni is a very difficult opponent to bowl to, so it was a great achievement for me to stop him from getting those runs...I wish I could have bowled more to him in international cricket because I always like bowling to the best.”

Both MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo will reunite for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL, which is set to begin from September 19 in the UAE.