IPL 2020: MS Dhoni shuts down trolls in new ad

Sayantan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Captain Cool is back!

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been in the news of late. The veteran India cricketer is currently taking part in the training sessions at Chepauk. Apart from Dhoni, players like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, and new-recruit Piyush Chawla are also sweating it out ahead of the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Captain Cool is returning to the field after quite a long gap and is, quite expectedly, the cynosure of all eyes, predominantly on social media.

Keeping up with the social media frenzy, IPL has now come out with an ad featuring the 38-year-old shutting down trolls in a unique manner.

Check out the ad below:

There has been a lot of talk regarding Dhoni’s absence from international cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman was last seen in action during the 2019 World Cup.

His performance in the upcoming edition of the IPL might clear the air on his immediate future. During his self-imposed sabbatical from the game, Dhoni was seen performing duties in the Indian Army.

Interestingly, India head coach Ravi Shastri had gone on record to say that Dhoni is still very much in the scheme of things for India when it comes to the T20 World Cup, which will take place later this year.

Well, for the time being, Indian fans will be hoping for some fine performances from the returning Captain Cool.