IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians trade leg-spinner Mayank Markande for Delhi Capitals' Sherfane Rutherford

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have announced that they have traded 21-year-old leg-spinner Mayank Markande for Delhi Capitals' West Indian starlet Sherfane Rutherford.

Mayank Markande broke through the Mumbai Indians rank in the 2018 IPL season with a stunning debut against Chennai Super Kings when he ended up with figures of 4-0-23-0. Markande continued to impress throughout the season and ended up as Mumbai's third-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps.

However, an untimely injury coupled with Rahul Chahar's eye-catchy performances meant that Markande found himself mostly on the bench in the 12th season of the IPL which ended a couple of months ago.

Markande's replacement Sherfane Rutherford made his IPL debut in the last season for Delhi Capitals. Even though Rutherford played seven matches in the season, his lower batting position meant that opportunities were scarce to express his potential. The 20-year-old was picked up in the IPL auctions due to his prodigious displays in the Global T20 Canada and Carribean Premier League tournaments. Rutherford is a big-hitter who is also capable of bowling handy medium-pace.

Rutherford will be expected to strengthen an already powerful Mumbai middle-order which includes the likes of Hardik Pandya, Keiron Pollard and Krunal Pandya.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said: “We wish Mayank the very best for his future. He is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing him for better cricketing prospects and know that he is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family.”

Akash Ambani was also excited to welcome Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians family and said, “I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. He has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career have been impressive and we believe he finds his home at MI.”