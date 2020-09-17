IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians will not face many difficulties in winning the title this season, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that defending champions Mumbai Indians will not face many difficulties in winning the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of the kind of balance that they have in their squad.

The 71-year-old believes that Mumbai Indians, having played five finals and having won four out of them, know how to handle the pressure well.

Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak:

"The teams that have reached the final before and have the experience of playing the final, that experience is a different thing altogether. Mumbai Indians have won the IPL four times. So they know how to come out of tough situations. This is the reason why I feel that MI should not face much difficulties in winning IPL 2020."

Mumbai Indians have all the bases covered: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also feels that MI have enough depth in their squad and have got all their bases covered

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Mumbai Indians have got all the bases covered as far as the squad is concerned. He reckons that MI have given proper thought into the selection of the players they need in the IPL 2020 auction.

He continued:

"The kind of talent that MI have and the kind of players that they have selected in the auction, they have selected it by giving it a proper thought. They have thought about the balance of the team. So this is why they have all the bases covered. Opening batting, batting, spinners, fast bowling, overseas players, etc. everything has been covered."

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against last year's finalists and arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.