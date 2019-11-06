IPL 2020 news: BCCI cancels opening ceremony citing lack of fan interest and extravagant expenses

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 06 Nov 2019, 19:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An IPL opening ceremony from the past.

What's the story?

BCCI has cancelled the opening ceremonies that used to take place on the premier night of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. As per the BCCI representatives, the IPL opening functions did not appeal to fans much while the board also had to shell out a huge amount of money to compensate the performers.

The background

The inauguration shows had become an indispensable part of the world’s elite T20 league. Several renowned celebrities like Pit Bull, Katrina Kaif, Katy Perry, Akon, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Prabhudeva, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Major Lazer and many other superstars had been a part of this ceremony over the years.

When the league entered its tenth year, the board had organized an opening ceremony in all the eight host cities i.e. BCCI organized eight opening ceremonies in 2017. However, the past year, the BCCI donated the funds of the IPL opening ceremony to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack thereby, scrapping this year’s function.

The heart of the matter

Lalit Modi in an old IPL opening ceremony.

Talking to the Indian Express, a senior BCCI executive affirmed that the IPL Governing Council has abolished the opening ceremony. He stated,

“The opening ceremonies are a waste of money. The cricket fans don’t seem to be interested, and the performers have to be paid a lot.”

As discussed ahead, BCCI invited a lot of big names for the grand occasions but did not quite receive the expected response from the fans. The cricket universe has invariably fixated more on the matches than the inauguration functions therefore, the BCCI has done away with the ultra-expensive glamorous ceremonies.

According to the reports, this move will help the organizers in saving approximately ₹30 crores every year.

What's next?

The IPL Governing Council is trying to make the system more efficient in 2019 as they have pitched multiple innovative propositions like the ‘Power Player’ rule, an extra umpire to monitor the no balls and international friendly contests.

Advertisement

It will be intriguing to see what transpires next as all the ideas are yet to be accepted. Besides, the board has made itself ready for these extra expenditures by cutting the costs of the opening ceremony.

Mumbai Indians are the defending IPL champions.