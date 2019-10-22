IPL 2020 News: More night matches in the pipeline as BCCI plan to increase IPL duration

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to extend the duration of the Indian Premier League tournament, starting from 2020 as the upcoming edition of IPL may run from 1st April to 30th May. BCCI wants the teams to play only one day game in the entire season which means that the number of double-headers will decrease.

According a report in The Indian Express, the board wants to take the full advantage of the league's new two-month window. The broadcasters and BCCI are preparing a new schedule to use the new time-window in the best manner possible.

Apart from maximizing the two-month window, there are two other reasons why the board wants to reduce the number of afternoon matches. First, the players have complained about the scorching heat in some cities during the 4 PM games. The other reason is that the day game's finish pushes the start of the succeeding game.

BCCI wants to start all the night matches from 7 PM as per the sources. The revised timings will help both, the players and the spectators as the teams will have an adequate time to rest while the fans can also return home on time. A source informed -

“There is a plan in place of playing more games at night. If it is passed, each team will have to play only one game in the afternoon. Teams who play in the north face heat waves and conditions get more difficult. There is a plan of using all 60 days instead of wrapping up the IPL in 45 days. The IPL GC has to approve it.”

At the moment, it is unknown whether there will be a 15 days gap between the end of IPL and India's first international series because if the board extends the duration of the league, it may clash with the international schedule of the Indian team.