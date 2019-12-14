IPL 2020 News: Ravi Shastri says MS Dhoni needs to start training with fresh mind for IPL

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

What's the story?

Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri has opened up on the break that MS Dhoni has taken from competitive cricket. As per his opinion, Dhoni will play in IPL 2020 and, for that he needs to start his training process with a fresh mind. Besides, he even mentioned that his IPL 2020 performance will have a major impact on his future in the international arena.

The background

MS Dhoni last played a competitive cricket match way back in July when India locked horns with New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final match. The veteran batsman lost his wicket because of an unfortunate run out and he has not come back to the cricket field ever since. His absence has sparked the rumors of his retirement but, Dhoni had recently put off his retirement talks until January 2020.

The heart of the matter

During his appearance on the India Today Inspiration show, Ravi Shastri discussed the situation surrounding MS Dhoni in detail. He said:

"Dhoni is a big event player. The World Cup was a big event. He gave it his all. We didn't win that we lost in the semi-final. He might be wanting to take a break. But he is going to play the IPL. I saw a photograph the other day. He is pulling out a bat and he has started training."

He further expressed his opinion and continued:

"The way I look at it is that he will start training. You can't leave the game. If you want to play again, you can leave the game for that long. It will catch up. You need to get that feel of bat hitting ball, with the gloves the work he has to do. I think he will play the IPL and take it from there. If he has an outstanding IPL I don't rule anything out with that kind of experience with that kind of knowledge of the sport."

The Indian head coach talked about the break that the Ranchi-born star has taken. As per Shastri, this break will help him in dealing with the mental fatigue.

"The rest would have done him a world of good, mentally. That mental fatigue would have gone away by now," he added.

He signed off by stating:

"If he decides to play, which he will because he will play the IPL, then he will start training with a very fresh mind. Then you have got to see the form."

What's next?

It is unknown whether or not MS Dhoni would return to the cricket field. Besides, team India will kick off the ODI series against West Indies tomorrow at the home ground of Dhoni's IPL franchise, Chepauk.