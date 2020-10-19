IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs RR match (updated)

Jos Buttler’s scintillating 70 off 48 balls helped the Rajasthan Royals climb up to fifth in the points table after beating the Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in Match 37 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

After MS Dhoni decided to bat first, CSK’s plans went haywire as they scored just 42 runs and lost in-form Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson in the powerplay. Things went from bad to worse as Sam Curran (22 off 25) and Ambati Rayudu (13 off 19) too departed within 2 overs to leave CSK on 56 for 4 at the halfway stage.

Captain MS Dhoni (28 off 28) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 not out off 30) did stitch together a 51-run fourth-wicket stand, but the leg-spin duo of Shreyas Gopal (1 for 14) and Rahul Tewatia (1 for 18) restricted the 3-time IPL champions to a paltry 125 for 5.

RR, too, began on a horrible note as Deepak Chahar (2 for 18) and Josh Hazlewood (1 for 19) took 3 wickets between them to leave RR on 31 for 3 after the mandatory field restrictions. However, an unbroken 98-run stand between Jos Buttler and skipper Steve Smith (26 off 34) ensured RR move to within 2 points of fourth-placed KKR.

Faf du Plessis remains in the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

Faf du Plessis remains in contention despite going through a lean patch (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There wasn’t any change on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list as KL Rahul continued to be the leader with 525 runs to his name, followed by Mayank Agarwal on 393 runs. CSK’s Faf du Plessis remained in third position after his 9-ball 10 tonight improved his tally to 375 runs from 10 games.

Man of the Match Jos Buttler, however, moved closer to the top 10 of the IPL 2020 batting charts. The Englishman occupies the 14th slot after smashing his second half-century of the season.

Jofra Archer is breathing down the neck of third-placed Mohammad Shami (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There wasn’t any change on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list either as Kagiso Rabada remained at the top of the pile having scalped 19 wickets so far in the tournament.

Jofra Archer jumped up a slot after returning impressive figures of 1 for 20 from 4 overs tonight. He is in fourth position – just 1 wicket away from breaking into the top 3 of the list.

On the other hand, the CSK duo of Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran - both on 10 wickets each - are just outside the top 10 leading wicket-takers in IPL 2020. While Chahar occupies 11th position, Curran is one place below him by virtue of a higher economy rate.

The action now will again shift to Dubai as Kings XI Punjab take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals tomorrow. While it will be a face-off between Kagiso Rabada and third-placed Mohammad Shami, Shikhar Dhawan would also be aware that he is just 17 runs from breaking into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list.

