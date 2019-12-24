IPL 2020: Probable starting XI for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings went into the auction looking to address two major issues: a backup for the injury-prone Dwayne Bravo, and a strike bowler to support Lungi Ngidi. They were very specific in what they wanted, and approached the event with the same composure and clarity of mind that they have on the field.

Getting in Sam Curran was the much needed move. Curran not only serves as a backup for Bravo, but also suits the side well considering the Chepauk pitch would be conducive to his style of bowling.

The strategic move to bring in an Indian wrist spinner so as to accommodate an overseas all-rounder was the highlight for CSK in the auction. Josh Hazlewood, meanwhile, works as a backup for Ngidi; the team now has the liberty of two high-quality pacers that they can rotate to manage the workload.

The management was able to address the two major issues, but the concern over the under-performing middle order still remains. However, if the likes of Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav hit form at the right time, the probability of winning their fourth title will grow manifold.

On that note, here is a look at the players most likely to play in the starting XI next season:

Shane Watson

Former Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson has been playing T20 leagues around the world post his retirement from international cricket. The veteran, despite not having much match practice through the year, is backed strongly by the CSK management.

Watson has repaid the faith too, with his match-winning hundred in the 2018 final being followed by a fighting knock in the narrow 2019 loss. He was in blistering form in the recently concluded T10 league, and will be coming into the IPL after playing in the PSL.

Knowing the big-match player that he is, the management is sure to persist with Watson at the top.

Faf du Plessis

The Proteas skipper has been an integral part of CSK since 2012. Unlike in international cricket, Du Plessis frequently opens the innings for CSK and has found considerable success at the top. His ability to handle spin well makes him the ideal candidate to open the innings, especially on the Chepauk pitch.

Du Plessis did not have a great season in 2019, but knowing CSK's tendency to back big-match players, it is unlikely for them to replace the South African at the top of the order.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has been one of the most consistent players in the IPL, having scored more than 350 runs every single season. But the 2019 season was mediocre by his standards, where both his average and strike rate dropped immensely.

Despite not having much match practice since last season, Raina remains one of the most important cogs in the wheel for CSK. His experience of playing on the tough Chepauk pitch for more than a decade coupled with his big-match abilities make him indispensable.

MS Dhoni

The skipper of the yellow brigade almost single-handedly took his side to the final with the bat. He was not only the best batsman for them last season, but also the lone fighter on most occasions.

The over-reliance on Dhoni because of the under-performing middle order cost CSK a few games in 2019, including the final. The CSK management will once again be looking to the skipper to carry the batting in case the others fail.

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has not been in great form of late. His lean patch started from IPL 2019, where he managed to score at an average of just 18 and a substandard strike rate of 95.85.

Jadhav certainly needs to up his game and score at a better strike rate to keep his place in the lineup. But at the start of the season, the experience that Jadhav brings, together with his composure in pressure situations, make his place almost certain in the XI.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has improved by leaps and bounds with the bat over the last one year or so. His knock in the semifinal of the World Cup proved his knack of thriving under pressure.

Jadeja is now a more reliable batsman, with the ability to hit sixes when required. He is well suited to take up the finishing role for the yellow brigade, considering his ability to stay calm under pressure.

CSK will be relying on Jadeja's batting in the upcoming season more than they ever have.

Dwayne Bravo / Sam Curran

Dwayne Bravo has been one of the faces of CSK for quite a long time now. However, his death bowling prowess as well as his batting have taken a downward slide over the last couple of years.

Still, the former West Indian skipper cannot be written off at any cost, given his knack of pulling out something exceptional every now and then. He may be replaced with Curran if he fails to perform in the first few games.

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has been the most consistent bowler for CSK over the past couple of years. He has been among the wickets almost every game, while maintaining an enviable economy rate.

The 2018 season saw Dhoni bowling Chahar only in the powerplays, but the need for the 27-year-old to show his death bowling prowess emerged in the 2019 season. That is where Chahar became a complete package with the ball, suited to bowl at any stage of the game equally well.

To add to that, he has the ability to use the long handle too. Chahar is one of the players CSK will want to retain before the mega auction next year.

Piyush Chawla

CSK spending nearly half of their budget at the auction to get in Piyush Chawla did raise a few eyebrows. But a closer look tells us the strategic importance of the move.

Chawla's style of bowling will be well-suited to the home pitch of CSK, and his years of experience will be of great help. He adds to the batting depth too.

Apart from that, bringing in Chawla will allow CSK to play without Imran Tahir and make room for an additional overseas pacer. There might be instances where both Tahir and Chawla feature in the XI, but the liberty that Chawla brings to the captain - especially in away games - partly justifies his price tag.

Shardul Thakur / Harbhajan Singh

Shardul Thakur has been in and out of the Indian side for quite a while now, thanks to his recurring injuries. But the Mumbai pacer, known for his hit-the-deck kind of bowling, has improved a lot with the white ball.

Bounce being his primary strength, Thakur has developed the ability to bowl effective slower balls as well. Moreover, he is a more than handy batsman with the ability to hit the ball out of the park at will.

Harbhajan was used by Dhoni in the powerplays in home games the last two seasons. The off-spinner will most likely be in the starting XI for home games if the opposition has a decent number of left-handers.

However, for the away games, the management might look to go with Thakur, or even an extra batsman in the form of Rayudu.

Lungi Ngidi / Josh Hazlewood

Ngidi was the find of the season for CSK in 2018, where he came in as a decent new ball bowler and ended as an all-round bowler with much improved death bowling skills. Injury forced Ngidi to miss the 2019 season, and the unavailability of suitable replacements made it difficult for the team to fill the gap.

The management will hope the lanky pacer remains fit for the whole season this time.

CSK buying Josh Hazlewood at the auction as a backup for Ngidi might prove to be a masterstroke. Hazlewood is a fantastic new ball bowler with a knack of getting wickets with his swinging deliveries.

Death bowling is not his forte yet, but a look at CSK's history suggests they have always relied on such bowlers who have improved their death bowling with time. Doug Bollinger, Ben Hilfenhaus, Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar are some of the examples in this regard.

There will likely be a toss-up between Ngidi and Hazlewood, and the team would look to rotate the two pacers to manage their workload.

Overall, the Chennai Super Kings have an almost identical look to the squad they had last year, plus a few strategic additions. The addition of Chawla might prove to be a very tactical move as it will give them space to accommodate an extra overseas pacer.

CSK are have a well-balanced lineup and if the top order hits form at the right time, there would be no stopping the yellow brigade.

CSK Predicted XI

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo / Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur / Harbhajan Singh, Lungi Ngidi