IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja has become predictable and needs to get back into his elements soon

Against the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings’ left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled four overs, conceded 42 runs and took two wickets. In the next two games, he gave away 40 and 44 runs from four overs against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively.

There's no doubt that Jadeja is looking completely out of sorts. Why is he struggling to make a mark? Are the wickets too good for batting?

The main problem with Jadeja is that he has become too predictable and his lack of variation is also adding to his woes. There is no effort to turn the ball from his part. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab's spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin, both of whom took three wickets apiece against the Royals Challengers Bangalore, were trying to turn the ball and in the process, create a loop. That is something Jadeja isn’t doing regularly.

Ravindra Jadeja needs to bring variations to the fore

In other words, Jadeja is bowling quick through the air like a medium pacer. The pitches in the UAE aren’t like the ones in Chennai and there isn’t much turn. Therefore, if Jadeja is only pushing the ball through the air and not focussing on the revolutions, the ball is unlikely to dip and there are fewer chances for the batsmen to mistime any shot against him.

Even a senior bowler like R Ashwin is smart with the way he adds loop and gets the ball the spin. Even RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal ticks all the boxes by turning the ball and mixing it with plenty of variation.

With no Harbhajan Singh to bowl for them, CSK need Jadeja to nurse the basics well, so that he can come back into his elements as soon as possible. Otherwise, CSK might have to struggle a bit in the league phase of the tournament if Jadeja continues to be generous to his opponents.

That is because the left-arm spinner is a very important player for his team and what separates CSK from other teams is that the team's promoters are loyal to those who give their best on the field!