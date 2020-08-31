IPL 2020: Shane Watson hopes for 'seamless' tournament despite early hiccups in CSK camp

The Chennai Super Kings have found themselves in a problem of plenty as 13 members from the franchise, including 2 players, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, CSK all-rounder Shane Watson shared his thoughts on Suresh Raina's withdrawal from IPL 2020 and also spoke about the need to remain safe during these testing times.

“It’s been an interesting time to be in lockdown again for another seven days, but this is the ever-changing world that we live in. We all have to do what we possibly can to stay safe, to limit the spread of Covid-19 throughout the IPL tournament because it is the best T20 tournament in the world,” Shane Watson said in a video posted on his Instagram page.

"All players, all fans, want it to go ahead. I’ll do whatever we have to do to make sure that IPL goes ahead,” Watson further added.

Shane Watson hopeful of no more COVID-19 cases for the rest of IPL 2020

Shane Watson in action for CSK

Shane Watson believes that the positive COVID-19 results are a wake up call to all the franchises and the players to follow the protocols and guidelines laid down by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council.

The 39-year-old further added that he hopes nothing similar to this happens in future and that IPL takes place without any further obstacles.

“It is a situation that has made everyone realise how integral and important it is for everyone to BCCI’s and IPL Governing Council’s bio-security protocols because something like this can create a hiccup to start things off,” Shane Watson said.

“Fingers crossed nothing like this happens for the rest of the tournament and the tournament goes as seamlessly as possible. And it’s another exciting season of IPL and cricket,” he further added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to be played in the UAE from September 19th. The tournament will be held across three venues - Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

CSK were due to face the Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL 2020, but with recent developments coming to the fore, the IPL 2020 schedule might need a fair bit of rejigging.