IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of CSK vs KXIP 

The Chennai Super Kings will play their last match of IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday afternoon at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For the first time in their IPL history, CSK will not feature in the tournament's second round.

The Super Kings will aim to end their campaign on a high by completing a double over the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. MS Dhoni and his team spoiled the party for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last two matches. The skipper will expect his men to end the season with a hat-trick of victories.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab have won five of their last six matches. They had a five-match winning streak heading into their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals.

It is noteworthy that the fixture against CSK is the last league game for KXIP as well, and a defeat to the 3-time champions could dent their playoffs hopes.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the final afternoon match of IPL 2020.

CSK vs KXIP pitch report

Kings XI Punjab have a dismal win-loss record of 0-3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in IPL 2020. Their bowlers have not been at their best while playing in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings have also lost their previous two games at the ground.

The pitch has equally assisted the batsmen and the bowlers. Teams batting second have won the last three fixtures in the nation's capital.

Here are some stats that you need to know from the previous T20 matches hosted by the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

T20 matches played: 29

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 16

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 156

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between CSK and KXIP

The temperature will loom at around 29 degrees Celsius for this day game in Abu Dhabi. The humidity levels are expected to be at 62%.