IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of CSK vs RR

After losing a close match to the Delhi Capitals, the Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a 'do-or-die' situation heading into their IPL 2020 fixture against the Rajasthan Royals. The MS Dhoni-led outfit have won only three of their nine games in the season so far.

CSK had suffered their first loss of IPL 2020 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While RR performed brilliantly in their first two matches, the Jaipur-based franchise have looked off-color in their previous seven fixtures. The inaugural IPL winners have added only two points to their tally, and like CSK, they need to win their remaining matches to stay alive in the competition.

The Rajasthan Royals have made some colossal tactical errors in IPL 2020, and have surprisingly used Ben Stokes as an opener. Generally, the English all-rounder plays the finisher's role in the T20s. On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings have also struggled to form a perfect team combination.

The upcoming clash will be a battle of equals, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this IPL 2020 match.

CSK vs RR pitch report

The last match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium ended in a Super Over, where the Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams scored 163 runs in their 20 overs. None of the batsmen could score a half-century, while the pace bowlers picked up nine out of the eleven wickets that fell in the contest.

The batsmen need to spend some time in the middle before attacking the bowlers on this surface. Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 games played in Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 23

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 154

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between CSK and RR

The skies will be clear for this night match of IPL 2020. The temperature will stay around 30 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi.