IPL 2020: Suresh Raina returns to India for personal reasons, will miss the entire season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain Suresh Raina has flown back to India for personal reasons and will miss the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

CSK took to Twitter to release a statement from CEO Kasi Viswanathan which stated that the team offers complete support to the 33-year-old.

Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020

CSK in all sorts of trouble ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were set to be seen in action after a very long time in IPL 2020

CSK have been rocked by various issues in the lead-up to IPL 2020. The 3-time IPL champions saw over 10 members of their travelling contingent, including Indian pacer Deepak Chahar, test positive for COVID-19. CSK's pre-season camp in Chennai is under investigation, as they were the only team to conduct training in India before flying out to the UAE.

CSK's IPL 2020 training sessions in the UAE have been postponed, with the team's quarantine period extended till the end of this month. MS Dhoni's men are awaiting the result of a 4th COVID-19 test which could, in all probability, make or break IPL 2020.

Teams like the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have commenced training, with the likes of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) soon to follow suit.

Cricket fans all over the world were looking forward to seeing Suresh Raina in action in IPL 2020, as the southpaw recently announced his retirement from international cricket alongside his skipper MS Dhoni. The Men in Yellow will now have to find an adequate replacement for Raina, given his importance to their batting lineup.

