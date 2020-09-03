IPL 2020: SWOT Analysis of Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) haven't had a great few weeks in the lead-up to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

MS Dhoni's men have faced setback after setback recently - the captain himself retired from international cricket, vice-captain Suresh Raina did the same and withdrew from IPL 2020, and Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19.

However, if anyone can turn this difficult situation around, it is CSK. The 3-time IPL champions have always shown that they can get things done, although they haven't even started training for this edition of the tournament yet.

In this article, we carefully analyse the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) of the CSK squad ahead of IPL 2020.

CSK in IPL 2020: Strengths

CSK leg-spinner Imran Tahir was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2019 with 26 wickets

#1 CSK have the best spin attack in IPL 2020

Perhaps the most telling factor in CSK's success over the years in the IPL has been their spin attack, and this year's squad is no different.

CSK have unmatched versatility and experience in their spin attack, which comprises of Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and R Sai Kishore, apart from the part-time option of Kedar Jadhav.

With pitches in the UAE low and slow, these spinners can wreak havoc like they have done so many times in the past. With MS Dhoni behind the stumps, CSK have arguably the greatest captain of spinners the game has ever seen.

The former Indian captain is unmatched in his reading of the game and restricting the flow of runs in the middle overs and his expertise will elevate the spinners, who are already world-class, to a whole new level.

#2 CSK are the most experienced side in IPL 2020

An aspect of the squad that has been critiqued and analysed to an unhealthy extent is the average age. While it is justified to claim that CSK aren't building for the future, it would be foolhardy to not recognise the value that the team's 30+ players bring.

With experience playing in all conditions and situations, CSK's "Daddies Army" will perhaps turn out to be their biggest strength in the unprecedented times that IPL 2020 is taking place in. Although their fielding will take a hit (more on that later), the pros of the veteran leadership in the team cannot be overstated.

CSK's experience has served them well in the past and will, in all likelihood, continue to do so in IPL 2020.