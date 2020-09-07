IPL 2020 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin on 19th September at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions Mumbai Indians will battle 3-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 season opener.

IPL 2020 will be a unique edition of the league. For the first time in over a decade, the entire tourney will be played outside India. UAE had hosted the first phase of IPL 2014, and six years later, IPL has returned to the Gulf nation. The tournament will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host 24 games, while the Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to 20 fixtures. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the remaining 12 league matches.

There will be a new start time for IPL 2020 matches. The afternoon matches will begin at 2:00 PM local time (3:30 PM IST), and the night fixtures will commence at 6:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST). The league phase will go on till 3rd November, while the final of IPL 2020 is scheduled for 10th November.

IPL 2020 Telecast and streaming details

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of IPL 2020

Many pundits believe that IPL 2020 will be the most-watched season of all-time. Here's the list of broadcasters that will telecast IPL in different parts of the world.

India: Star Sports Network (Commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali)

Afghanistan: Ariana

Africa (Sub-Sahara): Supersport

Australia: Fox Cricket

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Brunei and Malaysia: Astro

Caribbean: Sportsmax

Hong Kong: PCCW

UAE and Saudi Arabia: BeIN Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

US: Willow

Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP