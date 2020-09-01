IPL 2020: 'The bio-bubble needs to be respected at all times for the tournament to happen,' says Virat Kohli

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has stated that it is important for all the players to follow the rules and regulations laid down by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old is of the opinion that the main focus for the IPL players should be to play cricket and not to have fun and "roam around" in Dubai.

Virat Kohli believes that the players should recognise the privilege of getting to play in the IPL during such troubled times, adding that it is the responsibility of each and every player to make sure that the IPL happens seamlessly. For this, they need to respect the bio-secure bubble and make sure that no one breaks the rules.

Speaking on an RCB show called 'Bold Diaries', he said:

"We are all here to play cricket... The bio-bubble needs to be respected at all times for the tournament to happen eventually. We are not here to have fun and roam around and you know say that 'I want to hang out in Dubai'."

He added:

"That is not the time we are living in. Accept the phase that we are going through and understand the privilege that we have, just to be a part of the IPL. Everyone should accept that and not behave in a manner which situation doesn't require them to."

I felt nervous while heading to the first RCB practice session ahead of IPL 2020: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli revealed that he was nervous ahead of RCB's first training session of IPL 2020 season

Virat Kohli, like many other cricketers, had not picked up the bat for about five to six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that he felt a bit nervous before attending his first RCB training camp ahead of the 2020 season of the IPL.

He also admitted that he did not miss the game as much as he thought he would. He believes that the reason behind this was because he has been continuously playing cricket for 10-12 years. To him, the break was, therefore, refreshing.

Speaking of the return to cricket, Virat Kohli said:

"A couple of months back you couldn't imagine that you will have IPL firstly... When we had our practice session yesterday, I realised how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session, I felt nervous."

He added:

"I felt a bit jittery but things were okay. I didn't miss the game as much as I thought I might...just carrying on with life was."

The IPL 2020 season will begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.