×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: The ideal bowling combination for Chennai Super Kings

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 06:17 IST

MS Dhoni has a few decisions to make
MS Dhoni has a few decisions to make

The three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are all set for the 13th edition of the highly-anticipated tournament. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK have been a force to reckon with and Stephen Fleming would be hoping that their dominance will continue this year.

During the IPL 2020 auctions, CSK signed just four players namely Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla, Sai Kishore, and Sam Curran, which tells you that the franchise wasn't interested in an overhaul and why would they be? All the above-mentioned players are additions to the bowling department which has seemingly triggered a debate about who should be in CSK's ideal bowling combination. In this article, we discuss the same.

#3 All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, and Dwayne Bravo

Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo celebrating
Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo celebrating

This is certainly debatable and one would think that MS Dhoni might vary his selection of all-rounders according to the conditions on hand. But if one wants to select an ideal combination, then it would certainly contain both Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran as they can not only bowl at any point in an innings but also add considerable depth to the CSK playing XI.

Both of them are also brilliant fielders, which makes them three-dimensional cricketers and one doesn't need to mention that these are the kinds of players Dhoni likes to have in his team.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the ever-present cog in the CSK unit, with his left-arm spin adding bowling depth, in addition to his batting during the death overs and extraordinary fielding skills.

#2 Frontline spinners: Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh was great last season
Harbhajan Singh was great last season

The Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known for producing dustbowls that turn the ball a long way. Hence, for most of the season, we might see three spinners in the CSK playing XI and two of them should be Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir, who were absolutely brilliant last year.

Both of them bring something different to the fore. While Harbhajan bowls economical spells, Tahir is a wicket-taker who pounces on the pressure created by both Harbhajan and Jadeja, for that matter. It is safe to say that Dhoni wouldn't like to change a tried and trusted combination.

Advertisement

#1 Frontline seamers: Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur

Thakur will have to step up
Thakur will have to step up

If Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo will indeed play in the CSK starting XI, then we will most likely see two frontline seamers, namely Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

Both of them will have their tasks cut out as Chahar will most probably bowl most of his overs in the powerplay, while Thakur might be used anywhere the situation demands. We could also see Chahar used in the death overs with Dwayne Bravo, as that is something we saw last year. However, with the recent rise of Thakur as a death bowler for the Indian limited-overs team, we could very well see him getting the nod to replicate the same duties.

Published 26 Feb 2020, 06:17 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Dwayne Bravo IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us