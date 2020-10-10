IPL 2020: 'There is a possibility that MS Dhoni might reduce his trust on Kedar Jadhav' - Aakash Chopra on CSK's match against RCB

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Kedar Jadhav's indifferent knock for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match against KKR might prompt MS Dhoni to "reduce his trust" in the batsman.

He made this observation while previewing the IPL 2020 clash between the Chennai-based outfit and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started off by stating that the clash between CSK and RCB is likely to be an interesting encounter, with the latter better placed on the points table.

"This is a very nice contest as both teams have lost their respective last matches. RCB are better placed because they have won some good encounters and they have won three matches, having played one match less and CSK have won only two of their six matches."

The renowned commentator pointed out that the match will be of great significance for CSK, with their qualification hopes having taken a beating after their heartbreaking defeat in their last encounter.

"The way CSK lost their last match, that is going to hurt them very badly. It has pushed Chennai back and at the halfway stage, if you don't win three games, it will be very tough to win six of their remaining seven games."

Aakash Chopra also believes that Kedar Jadhav's uninspiring performance for CSK in the last match could have reduced the trust MS Dhoni has in him, with his place likely to go to Ruturaj Gaikwad or Murali Vijay.

"There is a possibility that MS Dhoni might reduce his trust on Kedar Jadhav. Whether it will happen, I don't know but if it happens I won't be surprised that he doesn't play him and plays Ruturaj Gaikwad or Murali Vijay instead."

However, he pointed out that CSK do not have quality middle-order Indian batsmen in their squad, who could be worthy replacements for Jadhav at that position.

"Although this team has not given themselves too many options, there is no Indian cricketer sitting outside who can be an automatic middle-order choice."

From the RCB perspective, Aakash Chopra opined that the Virat Kohli-led team does not require any changes although they could consider playing Chris Morris ahead of Moeen Ali.

"RCB could consider playing Chris Morris instead of Moeen Ali, that is the only change that I foresee. Other than that, this team is working perfectly."

Aakash Chopra on the probable game-changer in the clash between RCB and CSK

AB de Villiers will be a constant threat to the CSK bowling unit

Aakash Chopra picked AB de Villiers as the likely game-changer in the clash between RCB and CSK tonight, highlighting the South African's ability to dismantle the not-too-threatening opposition bowling attack.

"AB de Villiers could prove to be the gamechanger in this match because he is an amazing player and the sort of pitch I am seeing in Dubai and the bowling attack in front of him, he can destroy them."

He also picked RCB as the probable winner in their encounter against CSK, pointing out that the MS Dhoni-led outfit's defeat in their previous match had disheartened their supporters.

"RCB is playing the better cricket, so I am going with them for this one. Never rule out Dhoni's team but their last defeat has broken my heart and their supporters' ones as well."

Tonight's clash between CSK and RCB is almost a must-win match for the former, considering their position in the IPL 2020 points table. Although the three-time champions are just a rung below RCB, a defeat today would widen the gap between them and the top-four teams and will, thereby, be a huge setback to their playoff qualification hopes.