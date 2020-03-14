IPL 2020: Tournament has to be truncated, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that if the 13th edition of the IPL does indeed take place, it will be a truncated one.

Speaking to PTI, Ganguly confirmed the development but added that the board is yet to take a call on the revised schedule and the number of matches to be held in the shortened version of the tournament.

IPL-13 will be truncated, if it happens: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2020

Here's what the former India captain said:

“It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case, 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment.”

He had earlier said that the IPL will go on as planned. However, the cash-rich league had to be postponed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Ganguly had said that there was no option other than postponing the league as public safety was the topmost priority.

“Let’s stick to the postponement (at the moment). The first priority is safety, so we postponed the games."

Ganguly’s statement comes a day after BCCI decided to postpone the 13th edition of the IPL, at least till 15th April. As per the original schedule, the tournament was slated to commence from 29th March.

