IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as CSK extract revenge over the defending champions

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) got off to a rollicking start at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 wickets.

The Men in Yellow fell to an agonising 1-run defeat in the final of last year's edition, but extracted revenge to gain their first win of IPL 2020 after 4 consecutive losses to the 4-time champions.

After CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first, MI skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got their team off to a flying start. Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi were carted around in the powerplay, before Piyush Chawla picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit.

Despite losing the South African soon after, Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary steadied the ship. MI collapsed after the former holed out in the deep, with Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard not capitalising. The defending champions finished their innings at 162/9, with Lungi Ngidi, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar making admirable comebacks.

In response, CSK got off to a woeful start as they lost Shane Watson and Murali Vijay to fiery spells from Trent Boult and James Pattinson. After finding themselves struggling at 6/2, Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis stitched together a crucial partnership to revive the innings.

The former fell with a few overs to go, but Sam Curran, making his debut for CSK, played a gem of a cameo to turn the tide. Du Plessis added the finishing touches, with captain MS Dhoni's innings restricted to two scoreless balls.

Twitter exploded after the IPL 2020 season opener, and here's what the cricketing fraternity had to say.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020 season opener

Might not be a 3D player but still fairly efficient at the one dimension he has....top knock Ambati Rayudu 👌🙌 #CSK #MIvCSK #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2020

Advertisement

This is 1st time in IPL



Batsman scored Boundary in Opening match off 1st ball#MIvCSK — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 19, 2020

Ishan Kishan's SR vs Chawla albeit a small sample is 233. He is also generally good vs one dimensional wrist spin. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) September 19, 2020

Unless Ishan Kishan has broken more than 7 bones in his body, this selection is not justified — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) September 19, 2020

Vera level ground fielding ❌️

Thadhinginathom Batting ❌️

Faf review pannu nu solliyum dhaulatha walk pannitu ponadhu ❌️



Not a mangalagaramaana start to what we all thought was Murali Vijay's CSK resurgence! 😊#IPL2020 #CSKvsMI — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) September 19, 2020

Murali Vijay still plays? Nature is healing. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 19, 2020

Feels like 2010 again. Murali Vijay in CSK and Saurabh Tiwary in MI. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) September 19, 2020

Lungi Ngidi today

First two overs: 2-0-29-0 (ER 14.50)

Last two overs: 2-0-9-3 (ER 4.50)#IPL2020 #MIvCSK — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 19, 2020

I know a lot has happened in 2020, but I’m an optimistic fella, and now that MSD has got a LBW review wrong I am officially terming this year ‘upside down’ 🤓 #Dream11IPL — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 19, 2020

Two brilliant catches @faf1307 💪 two in one over @imjadeja brilliant spell chawla 👌 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 19, 2020

Just a normal day:



Sun rose in the East



Dhoni remained not out



Mumbai lost the IPL opener#IPL2020 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 19, 2020

The fake crowd sound can never match the real one when Dhoni walks in. #IPL2020 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 19, 2020