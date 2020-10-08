IPL 2020: 'We were hoping that Kedar Jadhav could play the off-spinner well' - Stephen Fleming on CSK sending him ahead of Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has revealed that the team management had sent Kedar Jadhav ahead of Dwayne Bravo with the hope that he handles the off-spinner well.

He made this observation during a post-match press conference after the MS Dhoni-led side's heartbreaking defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 yesterday.

On being asked if CSK were a batsman short in their playing XI, Stephen Fleming replied in the negative while pointing out that even Dwayne Bravo did not get a chance to bat in yesterday's encounter. He said:

"I think we have got a lot of batsmen anyway. So the balance is very good with the 6 bowlers with Bravo even at No.8, we are struggling to use him. So I don't think an extra batsman is going to help."

Stephen Fleming on Kedar Jadhav being sent up in the batting order

Kedar Jadhav came into bat ahead of Jadeja and Bravo [P/C: iplt20.com]

Stephen Fleming was also asked why Kedhar Jadhav was sent ahead of Dwayne Bravo in the batting order. He responded by pointing out that Chennai Super Kings have a lot of batting options, adding that Kedar Jadhav was sent ahead because he even bats for India in the middle to lower order. He explained:

"It comes down to the batting resource, we have got so much of batting resources. Kedar is a middle to late order batter for India. We could have gone a whole lot of different ways. Today Kedar had some balls, it didn't work out."

He then stated that while the CSK management would deliberate on whether it was the correct decision, it would all be in hindsight.

"Likewise, you just go back and put different players in different areas, that's when you have so much batting talent to choose from. That is one of the things we will look at, could we have done it a little bit better but it is all in hindsight."

The former New Zealand captain pointed out that the team management had hoped that Kedar Jadhav could tackle the KKR off-spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, with Ravindra Jadeja coming later to provide the finishing touches.

"At the time, we were hoping that Kedar could play the off-spinner well and dominate that area and also Jadeja as well to come and finish. But too much work to do and we got left short."

Kedar Jadhav walked in to bat with CSK needing 39 runs off 21 deliveries at the fall of MS Dhoni's wicket. However, he couldn't get going and managed just 7 runs off 12 deliveries as CSK lost the match by 10 runs.