IPL 2020: ‘We are not looking at any player’ – CSK CEO on mid-season transfer plans 

Chennai Super Kings won’t be trading any player during the first-of-its-kind mid-season transfer window of IPL 2020, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed.

In an interview with ANI, Viswanathan said that CSK have never thought of striking new deals during the middle of an IPL season, adding that the MS Dhoni-led franchise are not even privy to the procedures put in place by the various stakeholders.

Viswanathan said:

“CSK have never bought or released players in the mid-season transfer window and we have honestly not even gone through the rules and regulations that come into play if we are looking at a transfer. We are not looking at any player.”

He added that it is highly unlikely that any of the franchises would be okay with giving away capped players as everyone will go into a player auction bearing in mind various situations that may arise in the middle of the tournament. He reasoned:

“It is a competition after all and I don’t think anyone would want to loan players to another franchise. Some might be playing and others might not, but all players are picked at the auction with numerous plans in mind and for different situations that might arise during the course of the tournament. You do not go in with just Plan A. You have an A, B, C and D.”

Imran Tahir will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead, says CSK CEO

Imran Tahir in action during the IPL 2019 final

One of the most notable decisions made by CSK this season has been to leave IPL 2019 Purple Cap winner Imran Tahir on the bench for all their matches so far.

Viswanathan is, however, optimistic that the leg-spinner would soon get a go-ahead. He said:

“He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But, he [Tahir] will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half.”

CSK are currently sixth in the IPL 2020 points table, having won just 3 of the 8 games played. They will next go up against second-placed Delhi Capitals on Saturday (October 17) in Sharjah.

