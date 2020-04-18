IPL 2020: Will coaches get paid if the event is cancelled?

With IPL 2020 indefinitely suspended, both players and coaches are likely to be financially affected.

BCCI will have to fight several legal battles regarding pay and salaries in the event of a cancellation.

​ Ricky Ponting, one of the IPL 2020 coaches

The indefinite suspension of the IPL 2020 is likely to hit the players’ purses hard. But the coaching and support staff may not be that greatly affected, as a contingency plan for their payment is already in place.

Sources say that each team's coaches and support staff are entitled to salary of Rs. 8 to 10 crore. All those who have been working behind the scenes since the auction days, are set to receive compensation for their work.

"The coaches' salaries aren't the issue. Those who have worked round the clock and franchisee workers are going to get their salaries. But the cricketers won't make any money if the tournament gets cancelled," a team official said.

It is understood that most of the foreign players and coaches had booked their flights to the country in March. However, the tickets had to be cancelled as IPL 2020 was postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2020 coaches likely to be safe from pay cuts

It remains to be seen what the BCCI does with the money recovered from the insurance coverage, in the event that IPL 2020 is cancelled. The cricket board, however, is keen on staging at least a truncated version of the league at some point this year.

BCCI could register massive financial loss if IPL 2020 is cancelled

All the teams are holding out hope after the BCCI secretary Jay Shah issued a press statement where the board didn't rule out IPL 2020 completely.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the franchise owners, broadcaster, sponsors and all the stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," Shah had said on Thursday.

BCCI has plenty of legal work left due to postponement

There is a lot of money riding on IPL 2020, but the general consensus is that the BCCI should wait till the government says it’s safe to conduct the event.

"The teams will have a notional loss but BCCI could be incurring bigger losses if the insurance cover isn't utilized. There are a lot of legalities, and BCCI won't give up without a fight - like the rest of us," a team official added.