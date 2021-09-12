IPL 2021: 3 current CSK players who struggled during the 2020 edition in the UAE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) caravan returns to the UAE as the second half of the 2021 edition is all set to be played out in the Middle East from September 19. Last year's IPL season was moved to the UAE due to COVID-related concerns, and the venues there - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah - threw up some interesting challenges for the teams.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were among the teams who found it extremely tough to adapt to the conditions in the UAE. With an aging team whose players didn't have much match practice heading into the tournament, the Men in Yellow failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.

While things promise to be different for CSK in IPL 2021, where they're second in the points table and only a couple wins away from the playoffs, they might not be too keen on revisiting the UAE. Here are three current CSK players who struggled during IPL 2020.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja - 232 runs and 6 wickets in IPL 2020

Ravindra Jadeja had a decent season in IPL 2020, averaging almost 50 with the bat at a strike rate of 171.85. However, while his batting as a finisher got CSK out of some sticky situations at times, he didn't live up to his own high standards.

Jadeja struggled to threaten with the ball throughout IPL 2020, picking up just six wickets at an economy rate of 8.5. He was particularly exposed while bowling to left-handers, and could neither restrict the run-flow nor provide breakthroughs. With Piyush Chawla and the other CSK spinners out of form, Jadeja needed to be better in the UAE.

Jadeja has improved by leaps and bounds in IPL 2021, where he's comfortably placed in the top three of the Most Valuable Player award. He will be absolutely vital to CSK's fortunes in the second half.

#2 Shardul Thakur - 10 wickets in IPL 2020

Another CSK player who has been ineffective with the ball in the recent past, Shardul Thakur finished as the third-highest wicket-taker for the team in IPL 2020 with 10 scalps. But he wasn't among the more effective bowlers in the team.

Thakur conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.5 and never picked up more than two wickets in an innings. While he bowled well in the odd spell, he was generally expensive at the death as well.

Thakur wasn't as renowned for his batting then, and didn't get too many chances to showcase his ability with the willow, leading to a disappointing campaign overall. The 29-year-old hasn't set the world on fire in IPL 2021 either, but he is high on confidence and can be backed to come up with the goods for CSK.

#1 MS Dhoni - 200 runs in IPL 2020

Barring the odd trademark six, MS Dhoni has cut a sorry figure over the last two IPL seasons. While his captaincy has been as astute as ever, the former India captain is a shadow of his former destructive self with the bat.

The 2020 edition of the IPL was the first sign that Dhoni might be on the wane as a batsman. Following a prolific IPL 2019 campaign, the CSK skipper was expected to continue in the same vein and lead his team to another playoff appearance. But it wasn't to be as he managed only 200 runs at an average of 25 and an uncharacteristic strike rate of 116.27.

Dhoni's form hasn't improved greatly in IPL 2021 either, but he will hope that the extra time he has spent in the nets will help him find his touch in the UAE.

