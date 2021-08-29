IPL 2021: 3 moves that worked for CSK in the first half 

After the IPL 2020 debacle, where they were the first to exit the tournament, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a strong start in 2021 where they were placed second in the points table with five wins from seven games before the edition hit pause.

Much of that had to do with some of the changes they rang in, players and strategy-wise in the now-paused tournament. MS Dhoni & Co. had an auction where they picked players who would fill in perfectly in terms of their requirements.

Moeen Ali's addition just bolstered their famed top order and the English all-rounder didn't disappoint his new side. We take a look at three moves that worked for Chennai in the first half of IPL 2021.

#1 Moeen Ali at No.3 for CSK in IPL 2021

During his time with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Moeen Ali was a floater in the IPL as a batter. However, at CSK, he was asked to bat at an all-important position of No.3.

Ali embraced that role as he scored 206 runs from seven matches at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 157.25. With permission to go hammer and tongs, Ali set up a platfiorm for their hard-hitters - Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni - to tee-off.

#2 Beefing up the lower order with all-rounders

Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja come have the ability to cause damage even if they get to face less than ten balls. The latter demonstrated that with a scintillating knock against RCB with a 22-ball-68.

Their ability to be flexible makes CSK's lower order a powerhouse, something most teams don't have in IPL 2021. This means the side bats deeper, making easy work of chases.

#3 Playing aggressive and street-smart cricket

The side had their worst campaign last year losing 8 of their 14 matches and finishing second-last in the group stage of IPL 2020. It has been a strong comeback this year as they have won five of their seven games and have a strong NRR to show for it.

The aggressive and street-smart cricket that was absent in the previous edition was on full display and that showed in their batting. They notched 200-odd in one of the matches and followed it up 180+ scores in three more occasions.

