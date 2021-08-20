IPL 2021: 3 reasons why Moeen Ali and Sam Curran should play for CSK

After a dismal time in IPL 2020, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scripted a complete makeover in 2021. Despite losing the season opener, Chennai was stationed in second spot after Delhi Capitals when IPL 2021 was postponed on May 4 due to COVID-19 crisis.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali's injection into the squad ahead of IPL 2021 worked wonders for the side. He added some firepower to the top-order, scoring 206 runs from six matches and also picking up five crucial wickets. Sam Curran also made useful contributions, scalping nine wickets and also chipped in with 52 runs in the death overs.

Both these English all-rounders will be key when the T20 blitz resumes on September 19 in the UAE. On that note, let's take a look at 3 reasons why Moeen Ali and Sam Curran should be part of CSK's playing XI.

#1 Provides balance in the CSK playing XI

The balance that an all-rounder provides is something that every team desires and the magnitude increases manifold in the shortest format of the game. The presence of Sam Curran and Moeen Ali will provide balance in CSK's playing XI.

Both these English cricketers can contribute to all departments, which will give MS Dhoni the option to tweak his combinations according to the conditions in the UAE. Most teams struggle to figure out the right combinations but the presence of these two all-rounders will keep CSK ahead of other teams.

#2 Both cricketers are in good form

Both Sam Curran and Moeen Ali will land in the UAE on the back of some terrific form. While Moeen has done exceedingly well in The Hundred, plying his trade for Birmingham Pheonix, Curran has been decent with the ball in England colours.

Moeen has accumulated 189 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 154.91 and is sixth in the list of highest run-scorers in The Hundred competition. He also picked up four wickets before earning a call back to the Test side for the India series.

Meanwhile, both of these cricketers have prior experience of playing in UAE wickets, which gives them a better chance to take off from the word go. If Curran and Moeen live up to their potential, CSK will be one of the strong contenders to lift their fourth IPL title.

#3 Both Curran and Moeen can be played as a floater

More than just being all-rounders, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali can bat and bowl anywhere during the course of the game. As a result, they can be used as floaters both as batsmen and bowlers which gives CSK the luxury to plan according to situations.

MS Dhoni has used Curran at the top-order a couple of times to inject momentum and the English all-rounder has responded well to the task. The Surrey cricketer has been in decent touch with the bat in the ongoing Tests against India and will hope to keep up the good work in the IPL.

Moeen, on the other hand, is a tricky customer in the powerplay overs. Besides keeping the run flow in check, he has a happy knack of picking up wickets with the new balls which gives CSK an extra edge.

The three-time IPL champions begin their campaign on September 19 against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

