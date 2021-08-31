IPL 2021: 3 SRH players who need to have a great second half of the tournament

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a forgettable season and will need a couple of miracles to go their way as they head into the second half of the IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Hyderabad are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two points from seven games. Despite a few impressive individual performances, the team has collectively failed to produce wins.

We take a look at some of the players who will need to have a better season and hopefully get the team out of the rut they are in.

#1 David Warner- SRH's talismanic striker in the IPL

David Warner wasn't exactly his old self in the Indian leg of the IPL. He mustered 193 runs from seven matches and the team will be looking at a destructive opening bat to get them off to a solid start.

With the team under the gun to make a move, SRH and Warner will be eager to get out of bottom position.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was rather off-color in IPL 2021 picking up just three wickets from seven matches. As their lead pacer and the bowler in charge of their pace battery, Kumar was in woeful form.

However, there was a resurgence of sorts when he was named vice-captain of India's limited-overs tour against Sri Lanka in July. He picked up three wickets from two games and had that swing back. Only time will tell if he can put up a solid performance for Hyderabad.

#3 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar will be one of the all-rounders keen to make an impression in the UAE leg. Batting between No.4 and No.6 in this edition, Shankar managed 58 runs from seven matches and picked up three wickets.

More than just a handy bowler or a batsman who can tonk the ball hard, the Tamil Nadu batsman heads into the second half of the IPL with a point to prove.

