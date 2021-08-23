IPL 2021: 3 unsold players who can replace KKR's Pat Cummins

The absence of bowling all-rounder Pat Cummins in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 comes as a huge blow for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Aussie quick was instrumental for the side in the first half, picking up nine wickets in the seven games he played for the side.

He will miss out on the action as his wife is pregnant and is due to give birth around September or October, the same time frame as the 2021 IPL's restart.

Pat Cummins had confirmed the bit of news in one of the Q&A sessions of his official YouTube channel earlier this month.

We take a look at three of his potential replacements ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021:

#1 Morne Morkel

The lanky South African quick may have played his last IPL in 2016, but that doesn't mean he isn't capable of delivering the goods.

He has been part of the Knight Riders outfit and even had stints with the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Morkel has picked up 77 wickets from 70 matches at an economy of 7.69.

#2 Sheldon Cottrell

Left-arm Jamaican pacer Sheldon Cottrell was bought by PBKS for INR 8.5 crore in the previous year’s auction. However, he had a rather below par outing, picking up six wickets in the six games he featured in.

His economy was close to nine, but, considering the fact that it was his maiden stint, one could argue that Cottrell could be given another shot in the tournament. It is unlikely he will be preferred over Lockie Ferguson, who looks all set to take Pat Cummins's place. Only time will tell.

#3 Tim Southee, Pat Cummins's ideal replacement?

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Another pacer who can be deadly on his day. Tim Southee had a successful World Test Championship and is a formidable T20 bowler as well with 99 T20I wickets from 80 games.

Southee also has 28 wickets in the 40 IPL games he has played so far and could be a potential replacement for Pat Cummins.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava