IPL 2021: 5 overseas stars who played only 1 season for CSK

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the first franchise to win the Indian Premier League title twice. Captained by MS Dhoni, CSK were the most consistent team in the first eight editions of the IPL and reached the second round every season from 2008 to 2015.

Unfortunately, CSK received a two-year suspension from the IPL before the 2016 season. They returned to the competition in 2018 and won the trophy again. The Super Kings finished IPL 2019 as runners-up and are currently second in the IPL 2021 points table.

It is the dream of almost every cricketer to play for the Chennai-based franchise. On that note, here's a look at five overseas stars who managed to earn a contract from CSK in the IPL, but they could only play a solitary season for the team.

#1 Stephen Fleming - Played for CSK in 2008

Stephen Fleming is the coach of the Chennai Super Kings now

Former Kiwi captain Stephen Fleming played his only IPL season for the Chennai Super Kings in 2008. The left-handed batsman represented CSK in 10 games, scoring 196 runs at an average of 21.78.

Fleming could not record a half-century in his 10 IPL innings, but he was the top-scorer for the team in three matches. He is now the coach of the Chennai-based franchise.

#2 Scott Styris - Played for CSK in 2011

Scott Styris played for the Chennai Super Kings in the fourth edition of the IPL

Another cricketer from New Zealand to appear on this list is Scott Styris. The former Kiwi all-rounder started his IPL career at the Deccan Chargers but retired after playing for the Chennai Super Kings.

CSK signed him for the 2011 season and included him in their playing XI for two matches. However, Styris could not make much of an impact as he scored five runs and remained wicketless for the team.

#3 Justin Kemp - Played for CSK in 2010

Justin Kemp played for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2010

Justin Kemp made his IPL debut in 2010 as a member of the Chennai Super Kings squad. The South African all-rounder represented CSK in five matches during the season.

Kemp scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 108.33 for the Super Kings. With the ball, he picked up a three-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders but remained wicketless in other matches. Kemp never played in the league after 2010.

#4 Andrew Flintoff - Played for CSK in 2009

Andrew Flintoff has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. (You, probably, already know that.) #csk #chennai #flintoff. Sniff. — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 16, 2010

Andrew Flintoff was one of the most expensive players at IPL Auction 2009. The Chennai Super Kings had high expectations from their English all-rounder but he failed to deliver the goods.

In three appearances for the Chennai-based franchise, Flintoff scored 62 runs and picked up two wickets. He had a batting average of 31, but his strike rate was less than 120. The Englishman also had an expensive economy rate of 9.55.

#5 Makhaya Ntini - Played for CSK in 2008

List of Hat tricks from CSK:



1.Lakshmipathy Balaji 🆚 KXIP

2.Makhaya Ntini 🆚 KKR



Both happened in the year 2008.#RememberingCSKMemories pic.twitter.com/kLp2NXMYyZ — P A N T H E R™ (@CricSurya07) February 25, 2020

Makhaya Ntini was an important member of the Chennai Super Kings team that reached the IPL Final in 2008. Ntini played nine games for CSK, scalping seven wickets, including one hat-trick, against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The South African speedster kept a check on the run flow as he maintained an economy rate of less than seven runs per over. Ntini won two Man of the Match awards in his brief IPL career.

