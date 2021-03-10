CSK unveil new jersey for IPL 2021

For the first time in many years, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made some significant changes to their Indian Premier League (IPL) jersey. Traditionally, the Super Kings have always preferred having red stripes near the shoulder region and dark blue stripes on the sides and on the back of the jersey.

However, for their jersey for the IPL 2021 season, CSK seem to have gotten rid of that design. Instead, they have picked a camouflage design around the shoulder region.

What are the changes on the CSK jersey?

Notably, just below the camouflage design, CSK have included five golden stars. This is to possibly signify the five championships the franchise has won so far. CSK won the IPL thrice - in 2010, 2011 and 2018. In addition to that, they also won the Champions League T20 in 2010 and 2014.

The trademark lion symbol that is usually present on the bottom left of the jersey is also missing in the new jersey.

CSK Jersey

Also, for this edition of the tournament, CSK have signed a new shirt sponsor (chest) in the form of Indian fashion e-commerce brand, Myntra.

The Super Kings shared a glimpse of their new jersey when they posted the picture of the team bus on Instagram.

Chennai Super Kings look to make an impact this season

IPL 2020 was the worst-ever season for the franchise as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament history. CSK were found wanting in the UAE conditions and fell apart quite early in the tournament.

Learning from their mistakes of the past, CSK made a few changes to their strategies by picking young players at the IPL auction. They also added Moeen Ali to their ranks. Moreover, all the available CSK players including MS Dhoni have begun their preparation for the upcoming tournament in Chennai.

CSK will play their first game of IPL 2021 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai on 10th April. Since the IPL is being played at just six venues this year, no team will be getting a home advantage.