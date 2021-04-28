IPL 2021 | CSK should look at Kane Williamson as MS Dhoni's successor: Pragyan Ojha

With speculation rife about IPL 2021 being MS Dhoni's swansong, Pragyan Ojha has suggested the Chennai Super Kings look at New Zealand's Kane Williamson as their prospective next skipper.

A man of calm demeanor just like MS Dhoni, Kane Williamson has been in and out of his current side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) due to injuries and issues of squad balance. The next IPL season will host a mega-auction where teams will be allowed to retain only a limited number of players. Williamson could be among the few established captains to go under the hammer.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pragyan Ojha ruled out the possibility of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leading the team in the future, saying he is more suited to being a vice-captain. He added that someone like Kane Williamson, who isn't being utilized much at SRH, could be a fine choice.

"He (Ravindra Jadeja) can be a vice-captain where if you need some help then can be your guy. But if you're talking about captaincy, then if there's one guy who can do it, it's Kane Williamson. He isn't being utilized much there (at SRH). Mega-auction is next year, if MS Dhoni is playing then this question shouldn't airse in the first place. However, if he doesn't play then you can bring in Kane Williamson as a captain," said Ojha.

Kane Williamson previously led SRH to a runner-up finish in IPL 2018, losing to MS Dhoni's team in the final. The top-order stalwart is also one of the most consistent run-scorers of the tournament. In 56 games, he has accrued 1701 runs at an average of 41.48 and a healthy strike rate of 133.86.

Kane Williamson also ledd his national ODI team to the finals of World Cup 2019 and will lead the Test side in the summit clash of the World Test Championship later this year.

But despite his record, replacing MS Dhoni, who not only has 3 IPL trophies on his shelf but also enjoys a massive emotional connection with the franchise's fans, will be anything but smooth-sailing for Kane Williamson.

There is no one in this playing eleven who can replace MS Dhoni: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag

Advertisement

Speaking in the same interaction, former India opener Virender Sehwag also opined that it's unlikely that MS Dhoni's replacement at the helm will come from the current side.

"There isn't anyone in this playing eleven who can be a captain [after MS Dhoni]. So it's likely that they will have to sign someone to lead the team," said Sehwag.

CSK and SRH's clash in IPL 2021 is currently underway in Delhi, you can follow the live scores here.