IPL 2021, CSK v DC: "I was under pressure during the middle overs" - Rishabh Pant

IPL's fifth-youngest captain Rishabh Pant has admitted that he found himself under the pump during the middle overs of the Chennai Super Kings' innings on Saturday.

Batting first, CSK got off to a torrid start and lost both their openers early. But comeback man Suresh Raina joined hands with Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu to weave back-to-back half-century stands. Raina notched up a sumptuous 54, smashing both R Ashwin and Amit Mishra for some towering sixes.

However, Raina went back after an unfortunate runout and CSK's lower-order could only take the team to a subpar total of 188. The Delhi Capitals shot it down inside 19 overs to hand Rishabh Pant his debut win.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 23-year-old lauded his bowlers for chipping in with wickets at crucial stages and restricting the opposition.

"It was good. Once you win the match, everything is good. In the middle phase, I was slightly under pressure but I think the bowlers did a great job, especially Avesh [Khan] and Tommy [Tom Curran], in the middle overs and that brought us back the momentum and helped us restrict them for 188," said Rishabh Pant.

Avesh Khan picked up two crucial wickets - that of Faf du Plessis and opposition skipper MS Dhoni. Tom Curran, who made his debut for the Delhi-based franchise, accounted for Ambati Rayudu.

Rishabh Pant also talked about the apprehensions in the team management regarding the absence of Anrich Nortje and the game-changing opening stand between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan.

"We were earlier thinking as to what we will do without Nortje and Rabada but then we thought to work around whatever we had and put our best XI on the park. Prithvi and Shikhar did a really good job for us, especially in the powerplay. They kept it simple and played some good cricketing shots," said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"MS Dhoni is my go-to man" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni(L) sharing a light moment during the toss on Saturday. (PC: Delhi Capitals)

Rishabh Pant's journey from idolizing MS Dhoni to emerging from his shadow and carving his own niche is well known. This culminated today when the younger gloveman walked out to the toss with the senior pro.

Rishabh Pant called MS Dhoni his "go-to man" and problem-solver and recounted the moments with him before the match as 'very special'.

"It was very special captaining the first match in the IPL and walking out for the toss against MS. I have learned a lot from him always. I have any problem, I go to him, he has been my go-to man. So, it's a good feeling," said Rishabh Pant.

DC will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals next on April 15 while CSK will play Punjab Kings the following day.