IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

Wankhede Stadium will host its last match of IPL 2021 today. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against the Chennai Super Kings in this intriguing fixture.

Both teams have momentum on their sides. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2021, while the Chennai Super Kings are on a 3-match winning streak.

Wankhede Stadium has produced high-scoring matches in IPL 2021. However, the last game played at this venue was a low-scoring one. The Kolkata Knight Riders managed only 133 runs in their 20 overs, and the Rajasthan Royals chased down the target in 18.5 overs.

Fans should still expect lots of runs in the game between CSK and RCB, and here are some important numbers you need to know from the T20s played at Wankhede Stadium.

T20 matches played: 82

Matches won by teams batting first: 39

Matches won by teams batting second: 43

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 169

Which RCB and CSK players have performed well at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2021?

Devdutt Padikkal scored a century in his last inning at Wankhede Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli had an unbeaten 181-run opening stand on this ground against the Rajasthan Royals. While Padikkal registered his maiden IPL ton, Kohli backed him to perfection with a fifty.

Deepak Chahar has taken eight wickets in four matches at Wankhede Stadium this year. He will have the responsibility of dismissing the RCB batsmen early. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali has been a match-winner for CSK this season, scoring 133 runs and taking four wickets. It will be interesting to see how Ali performs against his former franchise.