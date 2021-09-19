IPL 2021: “MI and CSK can make a comeback from any point” - Salman Butt on IPL’s greatest rivalry

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined that Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the greatest IPL rivalry because both teams can come back from impossible situations.

IPL 2021 will resume on Sunday with a clash between the two rivals in Dubai. Discussing what makes MI vs CSK contests so enthralling, Butt pointed out that both are high-quality sides with a number of match-winners.

“CSK and MI are heavyweights of the IPL. Mumbai have obviously been dominant. But this time, MI are currently at the fourth position in the points table while CSK are second. It will be a big game. Both teams have match-winners and there are two great captains as well. One could be India’s next captain (in T20Is) and another was a legendary Indian captain,” the former Pakistan cricketer said on his YouTube channel.

Butt added that both MI and CSK are tactically brilliant and hence, when two such great teams clash, whoever is better on the day wins. Giving the example of the previous match between the two teams, he stated:

“In the last match between MI and CSK, Kieron Pollard hammered 87 off 34. It was a thrilling match and, at one point, Mumbai had no chance of winning but Pollard played an unbelievable innings. Both teams have such players who can change the momentum of the game. MI and CSK can make a comeback from any point. This is why the rivalry is so great.”

Although there have been some close contests between the two franchises, MI lead CSK 20-13 in the head-to-head battle.

“RCB can probably win, but MI have come back from impossible positions” - Salman Butt

Responding to a fan query on his favorites to win IPL 2021, Butt picked MI, RCB, CSK and DC. According to him, Mumbai and Bangalore are the strongest on paper.

“Mumbai are great performers and they know the art of winning. CSK, with their kind of experience, you cannot write them off. Although the firepower of the other top teams is better than that of CSK. Delhi Capitals for example have (Kagiso) Rabada and (Anrich) Nortje, who are fiery bowlers. MI also have an advantage with their death bowling (Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult),” Butt said.

On why RCB have a strong chance of winning the tournament this time, the former cricketer explained:

“RCB have hired two Sri Lankans, including (Wanindu) Hasaranga. A quality spin bowler like him was something RCB did not have earlier. With this addition, they are in with a very good chance. So these four teams are neck-to-neck. RCB can probably win this time, but MI have come back from impossible positions so many times in the past.”

RCB will begin their IPL 2021 campaign by taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 20.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava