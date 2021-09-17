IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks CSK's bankable player for the second half

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that experienced England all-rounder Moeen Ali will be Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s bankable player in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. According to Chopra, Moeen will be confident since he has been in good form in international as well as franchise cricket.

The 34-year-old cricketer proved to be CSK’s x-factor in the first half of IPL 2021 in India. Coming in to bat at No. 3, he smashed 206 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 157.25. The Englishman also chipped in with five wickets with his off-spin.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Moeen as the one who could play a defining role for CSK in the second half of IPL 2021.

“Moeen Ali will be CSK's bankable player in the second half of IPL 2021. He is coming in with good international form and has been performing consistently well of late. I am confident that he will do well for CSK again.”

Chopra expressed confidence that CSK skipper MS Dhoni will smartly utilize the services of the versatile England cricketer.

“A good player needs a good captain and Moeen certainly has one in MS Dhoni. The CSK captain will surely back him, utilize him well and make him bat up the order in the second half of the IPL as well,” Chopra said.

Moeen had a brilliant run in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, smashing 225 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 148.02.

“Would pick Hazlewood over Bravo in CSK's playing XI” - Aakash Chopra

Sharing his views on what would be CSK’s best playing XI, Chopra said that he would pick Josh Hazlewood over Dwayne Bravo in the team despite the latter’s supreme T20 record.

“Dwayne Bravo may have won 15 T20 titles but I would still pick Josh Hazlewood in CSK's playing XI. I would go with Hazlewood ahead of Bravo because extra pace is going to prove effective in the UAE,” Chopra explained.

He also praised CSK for their amazing comeback this season following their disappointing show in IPL 2020. CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time last season.

“CSK struggled last season but they changed their brand of cricket in the first half of IPL 2021 and played an attacking game. Moeen Ali, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad shone with the bat. And Ravindra Jadeja - who hits 37 runs in an over? Deepak Chahar was also among the wickets.

“Overall, CSK were unbelievable in the first half. This team was designed to do well in Chennai. Mumbai was never going to be their favorite venue. But they played really well. CSK have already won five games, so if they win three more, they should qualify for the playoffs,” Chopra signed off.

CSK will resume their IPL 2021 campaign with a clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 19.

