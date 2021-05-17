IPL 2021: MS Dhoni imitates Ravindra Jadeja’s “sword” celebration, all-rounder responds cheekily 

Ravindra Jadeja’s sword-waving celebration has become a trademark of his batting, with the all-rounder unleashing it whenever he reaches an important milestone.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was captured while trying out the celebration during training, and Ravindra Jadeja promptly responded to the visual.

CSK recently uploaded a video of MS Dhoni trying out the unique celebration. The franchise posted the clip on social media.

MS Dhoni was seen sitting alongside Robin Uthappa during one of CSK’s practice sessions when the skipper tried his hand out at the celebration. He merrily imitated Ravindra Jadeja’s celebration with his right hand, presumably showing it off to someone from the team. CSK aptly titled the clip “Sword ft. Thala”, enjoying MS Dhoni’s antics.

Ravindra Jadeja was quick to respond to the clip, giving his two cents on Instagram. The all-rounder advised MS Dhoni to try the celebration with the bat, pairing his comment with a cheeky emoji.

Ravindra Jadeja once tried his celebration with a real sword

The all-rounder never shies away from showing off the celebration, and the Ravindra Jadeja’s sword-wielding antics have gained a cult following of their own. Ravindra Jadeja took his celebration one step further last year, showing off his skills with a real sword online.

Sharing the clip, Ravindra Jadeja wrote that a sword may lose its shine, but it would never disobey its master. The all-rounder then proceeds to take the sword from its scabbard, before confidently performing his celebration.

Ravindra Jadeja will soon travel to Mumbai to join Team India’s bio-bubble. The all-rounder will then fly out with the rest of the squad to England early next month, where he will take part in the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent England series.