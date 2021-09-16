IPL 2021: “Nobody knows better than CSK and Dhoni how to lift a team that is down and out” - Ashish Nehra

Former Indian left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra has stated that Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) impressive return to form in IPL 2021 is least surprising as they have always been a champion side.

Last season, CSK failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time. In the first half of IPL 2021, they made a strong statement, and were at No. 2 in the points table, with five wins from seven games, when the event was suspended.

Analyzing CSK’s performance in the first half of IPL 2021, Nehra told Cricbuzz that the franchise’s fightback was on expected lines.

“It is no secret that CSK are one of the best sides in the IPL. Nobody knows better than CSK and MS Dhoni how to lift a team that is down and out and build it again. There were many reasons why CSK struggled in the UAE last year. One of their key players, Suresh Raina, was not there. Also, they missed a trick by not focusing on having at least one good fast bowler. Josh Hazlewood played only three matches,” Nehra said.

The former pacer pointed out that CSK identified where they went wrong last season and corrected their mistakes.

“CSK has rectified the error with regards to fast bowling this time with Lungi Ngidi. He has not played all the matches but he has been in the mix. Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo played a lot together earlier. But considering his age, Bravo cannot be expected to do the same job as he was doing earlier. Dhoni and CSK have understood that Bravo cannot bowl four overs at the backend anymore,” he added.

Nehra opined that CSK are a class team because they are flexible and versatile with their thoughts and actions.

“Look at Dhoni himself. He knows that at the age of 40, he cannot hit sixes as frequently as he used to do at his peak. That is why he is sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of him. This is the speciality of the team,” Nehra elaborated.

“CSK have utilized Moeen Ali smartly” - Ashish Nehra

The former cricketer praised Dhoni and CSK’s think-tank for the manner in which they have used the services of England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

“Suresh Raina had not played a lot of matches going into IPL 2021. So CSK decided to send Moeen Ali at No. 3, who is playing regular T20. Moeen has been given freedom and a clear message on how to play. He can contribute with the ball as well and is a highly experienced cricketer for England. So CSK have utilized him smartly by making him a part of the core group,” Nehra explained.

Moeen clobbered 206 in six games in the first half of IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 157.25.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee