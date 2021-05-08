IPL 2021: 3 players who couldn't live up to their early-season form

Nicholas Pooran, one of the most talented young batsmen in the world, made a forgettable appearance in IPL 2021. He could muster only 28 runs off six innings and was out for a duck on four occasions.

And he's certainly not the first, nor will he be the last to peter out after an explosive start.

The suspension of the tournament and the reasons behind it are heart breaking, but neccessary. See you soon IPL!



In the meantime I'll be using this picture as my motivation to come back stronger than ever. Keep safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/NS0SyliX5i — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) May 6, 2021

In 2021, we've seen a few more examples of players getting off to good starts but then being unable to replicate the same form later in the season. We take a look at three such examples.

1. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina will be hoping to get back to his old self once IPL 2021 resumes. (Source: Getty Images)

Much was expected from "Chinna Thala" by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans this season. The left-handed batsman from Uttar Pradesh has been nothing short of a superstar in the IPL. He has scored 5491 runs in the league at a strike rate of 136.89 and recently became the seventh player to achieve 200 sixes in the IPL.

Suresh Raina made an impact in the very first game of the season. Batting against the Delhi Capitals, he scored 54 off 36. His knocks included three boundaries and four sixes, and one of his most outstanding performances came when he attacked DC veteran Amit Mishra for 14 runs - hitting him for two sixes in the process - in the first three balls of his third over. However, it wasn't enough to win the game for CSK.

#IPL2021 | 2 in 2 balls for Kieron Pollard!



Suresh Raina is out for 2. #CSK are losing wickets in a hurry.



CSK (116 for 4 in 12 overs) vs MI in Delhi.#MIvCSK Live: https://t.co/plWtkngdit — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) May 1, 2021

Since then, Raina has been unable to live up to the expectations that his season's opening innings had generated. He scored 69 runs in his remaining matches for CSK. The fact that he doesn't bowl anymore further diminished his returns for his side, who will be keeping their fingers crossed and hoping Raina regains his form once the season resumes later this year.

2. Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana sparkled initially but his returns have diminished of late. (Source: AFP)

Nitish Rana has been an IPL regular for the last few seasons. The Delhi batsman was chosen to open for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a middling performance last year.

The decision seemed to have returned immediate dividends. Rana began the season with a blistering 80 off 56 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which helped KKR win the game and also earned him the Player of the Match award. His knock included nine boundaries and four sixes.

He followed it up with a very safe 57 off 47 against Mumbai Indians while chasing a target of 153. Unfortunately, KKR weren't able to close out the game despite the strong platform set by Rana and Gill.

However, since then, Rana has returned figures of 18, 9, 22, 0 and 15. The dip in his form was mirrored by KKR, whose performance has also since plummeted.

3. Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya (Source: The Daily Star)

Sakariya began the season with a splendid 3/31 in his debut game against the Punjab Kings, who were, however, able to target the other bowlers and get 190 runs off the remaining 16 overs of their innings. Then, in his third IPL game, the 22-year-old took 3/36 against CSK, scalping Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.

Unfortunately, RR were unable to win either game.

Meanwhile, Sakariya has only picked up one wicket from his remaining five IPL matches. Moreover, his economy rate is down to 8.22. While his performance has in no way been disheartening, RR fans will be hoping he delivers a lot more wickets once the season resumes.