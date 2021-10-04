IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated Standings after DC beat CSK

The IPL 2021 top-of-the-table clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) stood by its promise and delivered a real barn-burner on Monday.

MS Dhoni (18 off 27) and co. set up a decent 136-5 after being put to bat first, where the skipper's decision to come ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order raised eyebrows as it potentially denied the team a better finish.

The second innings was more eventful. The DC batsmen - with the exception of Shikhar Dhawan (39 off 35) - struggled to score quickly as Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) and Shardul Thakur (2/13) mounted pressure in the middle overs.

With 28 required off the last 18 balls, DJ Bravo bowled some inexplicable wides, created an easy catching opportunity which was dropped by substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham, and almost saved six runs in the last over. But in the end, Shimron Hetymer's patient 18-ball 28, supported by mini-cameos from the lower order, turned out to be just enough to take home a three-wicket win.

A look at the updated IPL 2021 Points Table

DC now rule the IPL 2021 points table. (PC: IPLT20.com)

What it means for DC?

With two crucial points in their bag, DC have become the first team to reach the 20-point mark and now proudly sit at the top of the table. They are now also the closest to a top-two finish which could be guaranteed in a few ways.

A win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 18 is the most straightforward path. However, if DC aren't able to do that then they'll have to hope for either RCB to lose against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) or CSK to be defeated by Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Otherwise all three teams will be tied on 20 points and the situation will boil down to net run rate where DC with a score of +0.526 are ahead of RCB but behind CSK.

What it means for CSK?

CSK have now lost two consecutive games - a potential offset to the momentum they had developed during the middle phase of the league stage. Among these two losses, today's win will hurt CSK more because they played a near full-strength team.

As mentioned above, CSK can still avoid the Eliminator. They'll have to win against PBKS and hope for a DC defeat against RCB. That should seal the deal unless Virat Kohli's men pull off some massive wins by unprecedented margins in their remaining matches to fill the NRR gap.

But for that to happen, CSK will have to introspect some individual performances, including skipper Dhoni and all-rounder Moeen Ali's.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

This being a clash between the first two teams with a huge lead over mid-table had no impact on the other six teams in the points table, in their standings and otherwise. The focus of the tournament will now once again shift to the battle for fourth spot, with the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals clashing in a virtual knockout on Tuesday.

