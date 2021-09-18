IPL 2021: Predicting the first playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings will take the field tomorrow to lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser for the IPL 2021 UAE leg. The two arch-rivals met in a high-scoring thriller earlier this year, where MI edged CSK in the last over.

The Chennai Super Kings will look forward to avenging that loss and starting their UAE leg with a win. Notably, CSK and MI had a match in the UAE on September 19, 2020, where Chennai emerged victorious. Tomorrow, exactly one year from that date, the two teams will face off again in the Gulf nation.

Unfortunately, Chennai Super Kings do not have the services of Sam Curran available for this match. Still, the following 11 players can ensure that CSK gets off to a winning start in the UAE. Here's a look at CSK's predicted playing XI for the first match.

Openers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is expected to be fit for the match against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings are likely to stick with the opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Both batsmen have batted well together, and Gaikwad's confidence will have increased now as he played international cricket for India after the first phase of IPL 2021.

Faf suffered a groin injury during the Caribbean Premier League, but the South African star is expected to recover and play for CSK against MI tomorrow.

Middle Order - Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni (C and WK)

Moeen Ali played an integral role in CSK's success during the Indian leg of the IPL 2021. The English all-rounder should continue batting ahead of experienced players Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in the middle-order.

Raina and Rayudu played some decent knocks during the first phase of the competition. CSK fans will hope they continue to deliver the goods consistently. All eyes will be on skipper MS Dhoni, who could be playing his last IPL season.

All Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and DJ Bravo

Ravindra Jadeja was exceptional for Chennai Super Kings in all three departments during Phase 1. The Indian all-rounder will aim to continue in the same vein in the United Arab Emirates.

In Sam Curran's absence, DJ Bravo will likely start for CSK. Bravo is a former IPL Purple Cap winner and has a fantastic record against MI in the IPL.

Bowlers - Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood

Shardul Thakur is a game-changer

Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are all-rounders as well, but they played majorly as bowlers for CSK in the first phase. It is scary to note that Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are expected to bat at number nine and ten for CSK. It highlights the batting depth the team has.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has rejoined the CSK squad and should start ahead of Lungi Ngidi. Hazlewood played three IPL matches in the UAE last year, where he bowled at an economy rate of 6.40.

Chennai Super Kings' predicted XI for 1st match in UAE leg

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

