IPL 2021: RCB continue to underutilize Washington Sundar's bowling

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got their 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign off to a winning start, but they didn't play to their potential.

RCB barely got over the line off the last ball with only two wickets to spare, and would've bungled a straightforward chase were it not for the pyrotechnics of a certain AB de Villiers.

Promisingly for fans of the team, RCB managed to get off the mark despite a bowling performance in which the spinners, who were expected to lead the attack this year, flattered to deceive.

While Yuzvendra Chahal always looked like taking a wicket but conceded over 40 runs in his 4 overs, Shahbaz Ahmed was carted for 14 in the only over he bowled. And Washington Sundar, who was expected to bowl in the powerplay, picked up the crucial wicket of Chris Lynn - again, in the only over he bowled.

The manner in which RCB used Sundar in the IPL 2021 season opener was curious, but it wasn't unheard of.

RCB need to trust Washington Sundar against right-handers

Washington Sundar in action for RCB vs MI

In the 15 matches Washington Sundar played in IPL 2020, he bowled 50 overs - 10 less than his full quota. And while this may not seem like a big number on paper, he bowled all four overs only 9 times, even sending down one over on one ocassion and two overs on two others.

More tellingly, Sundar wasn't used very often in the powerplay, where he is most effective in T20 cricket. The off-spinner is unerringly accurate with the new ball, and gets significant drift early on in the innings. But even in the recent T20I series against England, captain Virat Kohli opted to use him in the middle overs.

Perhaps the main reason behind this is the presence of right-handers in the opposition. England had Jason Roy and Jos Buttler in the T20Is, while the Mumbai Indians had Chris Lynn and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in this game.

But Washington Sundar has proven on countless occasions in the recent past that he's more than capable of bowling to right-handers. Against England, he dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy by having them caught in the deep. And yesterday, he grabbed a superb running catch to send Lynn back just when the Aussie was hitting his stride.

RCB should use Kyle Jamieson and Harshal Patel at the death

Jamieson was impressive on IPL - and RCB - debut

RCB's usage of bowlers in this game was questionable even though they managed to restrict MI to a par score.

Chahal had bowled two overs by the end of the powerplay, and Ahmed - who was brought on in the 7th over - was promptly taken for runs. Kyle Jamieson, bought for INR 15 crores in the IPL 2021 auction, bowled three of his four overs in the first 11. Harshal Patel bowled out of his skin to restrict MI at the death, but RCB can't expect the same to happen in every game.

RCB need Chahal to bowl primarily in the middle overs, where batsmen will it the hardest to attack him. That's how the leg-spinner gets wickets - when the opposition have no choice but to go after him, and he can bowl wide outside off and give the ball some air otherwise as well.

Similarly, RCB need Jamieson to bowl at the death. The Kiwi quick is the leader of the pace attack - while Mohammed Siraj not particularly known for his prowess at the fag end of innings, Dan Christian doesn't have the pace to trouble set batsmen.

The simplest way to make this happen is to bowl at least two overs of Washington Sundar in the powerplay and sneak in another couple in the middle. The youngster has international experience and immense quality, and using him for just 1 over with the ball is a travesty.

When Devdutt Padikkal returns to claim his rightful place alongside Kohli, Sundar's role in the team might decrease even more. And RCB can't afford to let that happen, as they'd be grossly misusing a massive match-winner.