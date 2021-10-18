IPL 2021: Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 8 [Watch]

IPL 2021 culminated last Friday with a blockbuster finale between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Chennai-based franchise emerged victorious in the summit clash to become four-time Indian Premier League winners.

Although the Knight Riders failed to cross the final hurdle, they won the fans’ hearts with their incredible comeback in IPL 2021. During the Indian leg of the competition, the Kolkata-based franchise had registered only two wins in seven matches. But they built a winning streak in the UAE leg and ended the season as runners-up.

Delhi Capitals finished third in the final standings despite topping the points table of the league stage, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore attained fourth position. There were some spectacular performances from players during the final of IPL 2021.

In this article today, we will list down the Top 3 HDFC Life ‘Sar Utha Ke Jiyo’ Moments from the big game.

3. Ravindra Jadeja changed the game in the 2nd innings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa ensured that Ravindra Jadeja did not get a chance to bat in the IPL 2021 Final, but the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder proved his worth in the second innings of the battle against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

HDFC Life Insurance’s Click2 Protect Life offers its customers complete comprehensive protection. Similarly, Ravindra Jadeja gave protection to the Chennai Super Kings team from the destructive finishers of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Jadeja dismissed both Shakib Al Hasan and Dinesh Karthik off successive deliveries to guarantee the Chennai Super Kings a win in the IPL 2021 Final.

Jadeja also took two catches in the field that helped the Super Kings send the dangerous duo of Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine back to the dressing room. English cricket commentator Nick Knight believes Jadeja is the best all-rounder right now in the absence of Ben Stokes.

2. Shardul Thakur’s game-changing 3-wicket haul

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shardul Thakur scalped the highest number of wickets among all CSK players in IPL 2021. Most importantly, he gave breakthroughs to the Chennai Super Kings at crucial moments by taking big wickets.

Thakur continued his top form and dismissed both Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana in the same over. He completed his three-wicket haul in the match by picking up Rahul Tripathi’s wicket.

HDFC Life Term Plan adjusts to your needs and protects your family against uncertainties, and just like that, Shardul Thakur takes wickets just when the opposition team starts dominating the Chennai Super Kings.

1. Faf du Plessis’ excellent batting performance

Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis played the entire 20 overs and scored 86 runs from 59 balls to guide his team to a 192-run score in the first innings. The South African star smashed seven fours and three sixes, thereby crossing the 600-run mark in IPL 2021.

Former England cricketer Nick Knight labeled du Plessis as the most important player in the whole tournament. He heaped praise on du Plessis’ supreme consistency with the willow throughout the season.

Just like HDFC Life helps customers protect their loved ones against adversities, Faf du Plessis’ batting performances made sure that the Chennai Super Kings’ middle-order received full protection. The right-handed batter was adjudged the Player of the Match in IPL 2021 for his match-winning innings at the top.

