"Thank you, Dubai, you were great" - CSK's Faf du Plessis leaves for home after a memorable IPL season

Star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Faf du Plessis vacationed in Dubai for a few days after the IPL final and is now headed back home to South Africa. The veteran top-order batter had a memorable IPL season as he played a starring role in CSK's triumphant campaign.

He also played a match-winning knock in the final and helped the Chennai Super Kings set a huge total for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The former South African skipper updated fans of his latest activities by posting a couple of photos on his official Instagram handle. He looked in a joyful mood in the pictures in the company of his kids and his wife. Du Plessis captioned the post:

"Memories together are so important to me. Four months on the road. Time to go home. Thank you Dubai, you were great."

Faf du Plessis has been in great form in T20 cricket in recent times. However, the vastly experienced batter was absent from the South African T20I side at the World Cup, as he was unceremoniously snubbed by the selectors.

I would probably go with Faf, Jadeja, and Gaikwad as the three retentions for CSK next year: Shaun Pollock

Former South Africa skipper Shaun Pollock recently spoke about the three players CSK should retain for next year's IPL. Pollock urged CSK to retain players like Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pollock said:

"You have got to keep Ruturaj Gaikwad. Going forward, I feel he will be absolutely fantastic for them. Jadeja, I would hold on to because he's been great with the bat and the ball. And I personally don't think we will see Dhoni, I think he will be retained in a managerial role. I would probably go with Faf, Jadeja, and Gaikwad as the three retentions."

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad had a fabulous IPL season this year as they both ended up as the top two run-getters in the tournament. The CSK management will definitely be looking at them as potential players for the upcoming seasons.

